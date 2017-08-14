Matt Hughes’ Friend Releases Picture & Update of The UFC Hall of Famer

A close friend of Matt Hughes has a positive update on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer.

Back in June, Hughes was involved in a collision with a moving train. The train hit a truck he was in and the Hall of Famer had to be airlifted to the hospital. Initially, all that was known about Hughes’ condition was that he had head trauma. It was later revealed that he was on a ventilator.

Fast forward to August and Hughes is well enough to temporarily leave the hospital. Tony Zucca took to his Instagram account to post a recent photo of himself with Hughes:

“I can’t even describe the emotions I am feeling as I write this post. Less than two months ago I didn’t know if my best friend was going to make it, and tonight we made a jail break for sushi (in disguise. Ha). Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions! His progress is nothing short of a miracle. He is working so hard and fights through the frustration. He is, as he’s always been, an inspiration. I can’t wait to hit the mats with him again…and he told me today that he has “one more round” left in him! Ha. (He laughed…but definitely wasn’t joking!). Thank you for all of your prayers! Please keep them up as he still has a long road ahead of him. I am witnessing the power of them firsthand! So thankful!”