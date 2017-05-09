Matt Hughes: ‘I Would Love to Come Back, I Didn’t Want to Retire’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Matt Hughes
Image Credit: Getty Images

Matt Hughes certainly isn’t opposed to putting on his gloves and competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) again.

Hughes turned a lot of heads when he hinted at a possible return to active competition back in March. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder hasn’t fought since Sept. 2011.

Hughes spoke with Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and revealed he wasn’t satisfied with retirement:

“I would love to come back. I didn’t want to retire in the first place. My wife said she didn’t want me to fight anymore. It wasn’t as fun as when I was just out kicking ass, she didn’t like the worry. And [UFC president] Dana [White] kind of said the same thing, so that’s why I went and retired.”

Hughes admits that leaving the sport on a two-fight skid hasn’t sat well with him.

“I think it’s just the fact that I lost. I just dislike getting, you know, Koscheck was my last loss, and BJ was my loss before that, and I fully believe that if those fights went all 15 minutes, I would have got my hand raised. I really do. But I got hit in the wrong spot and I didn’t make it out of the first round both times. I still think I’m very competitive, I think I could be, I haven’t trained real hard in the past couple years, but that’s the problem that keeps me thinking I would have a chance of going in there.”

Latest MMA News

video

Ex-TUF Winner Norman Parke Retiring After Upcoming Bout

0
Norman Parke is planning on calling it a career later this month. Parke will face Mateusz Gamrot at KSW 39: Colosseum from Warsaw, Poland on...
video

UFC 211 Roundup: Daniel Cormier on Call Saturday, Top-8 Finishes Video, Frankie Edgar Special

0
- The stars of UFC 211 have earned some of their biggest wins with impressive finishes, and here is the video to back it...
Anthony Pettis

Anthony Pettis: ‘I’m Coming Back One Fight at a Time’

0
That saying, "slow and steady wins the race" is right up Anthony Pettis' alley. Pettis is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder,...
Ben Sergent

Ben Sergent on Hiatus From MMA: ‘I Kind of Forgot That Reason Why I...

0
Ben Sergent isn't done with mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet. Sergent is coming off a first-round submission victory over Steve Bell at Warrior FC...
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes: ‘I Would Love to Come Back, I Didn’t Want to Retire’

0
Matt Hughes certainly isn't opposed to putting on his gloves and competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) again. Hughes turned a lot of heads when...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ Manager Calls UFC’s Main Event Ban ‘Ridiculous’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White claims to be sticking to his guns regarding Jon Jones' main event ban with the promotion. UFC 200...
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Not Planning on Waiting Long For Title Shot

0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would rather stay active than wait too long for a title opportunity. Macfarlane has made a case for getting a shot at the...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez: ‘I Want to be Involved in The Fights Everyone Wants to Watch’

0
Eddie Alvarez is eyeing fights that capture the attention of fans. Alvarez is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, who is looking...
James Vick

James Vick Admits Lack of Recognition Has Been ‘Really Annoying’

0
James Vick is still discontent with being unknown despite the fact that he's 6-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Vick will compete inside the...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier’s Comments on Fans Relating to Him

0
Jon Jones caught wind of Daniel Cormier's theory as to why fans relate to him. Cormier recently said that fans have sympathy for "Bones'" past...