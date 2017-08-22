Matt Hughes is Rolling Just Two Months After Horrific Accident

By
Adam Haynes
-
Matt Hughes
Image Credit: Getty Images

UFC legend Matt Hughes is showing signs of an absolutely incredible recovery following the major accident which could have easily taken his life

Hughes was involved in a truck-train collision in Illinois in June. The UFC Hall of Famer was in a coma and was later assessed by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center following the crash.

Just two months on and Hughes, in a video uploaded to Instagram by friend Tony Zucca, can be seen rolling on the mat:

“I leave for only five days and come back to his ass wanting (and able) to roll,” Zucca wrote. “Unbelievable! Spare me the grappling lessons. The only things that are important: firing muscles that haven’t been used in a long time…and having fun! So awesome to see that smile and hear that laugh again. If I posted a video from day one and compared it to today…and you still didn’t believe in miracles…well, there’s nothing that’s ever going to change your mind.”

An incredible sight and one which will surely bring a smile to fans of Hughes.

