Matt Hughes Off Ventilator & ‘Showing Small Some Signs of Improvement’

Matt Hughes keeps fighting and showing progress.

Last month, Hughes was involved in an accident where a truck he was in collided with a moving train. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion had to be airlifted.

Recently, Beth Ulrici Hughes released a statement on the fighter’s current condition

“Update from Matt’s family:

Audra Hughes, Annette Fuller, Emily Hays Hughes

Please understand that Matt was the only public figure in our family. The rest of us are just regular everyday small town folks. We have never had to deal with the media and all the added stress that comes with it. We are all very private people and we are doing our best to keep you all informed; but our focus right now is Matt and his recovery. No news is good news!

Matt is off the ventilator and showing some small signs of improvement. There are some stories and comments out there that are exaggerated. Please don’t believe everything you hear or read. This is going to be a long journey for his recovery. Please continue to keep Matt in your prayers. He is strong, he has heart and he will not give up! We are faithful in the fact that he will recover with God’s Grace and Mercy! We as a family ask everyone to keep praying for Matt!”