Matt Hughes ‘Surprising Doctors,’ According to Pat Miletich

Matt Hughes
Former UFC champion and Hall of Famer Matt Hughes is “surprising the doctors” with his progress from an auto accident last month.

Pat Miletich, a close friend of Hughes, appeared on The MMA Hour Monday and disclosed that he is improving with each passing day.

“He’s making great leaps and he’s no longer in a coma, and he’s improving. It’s going to be a long road. Any type of head trauma at that level, there’s going to be some rehab,” Miletich said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). “Nobody is allowed to visit him besides family. That’s it right now. They don’t want to overload him.

“I’m 100 percent sure he’s going to make a full recovery.”

Hughes was stuck on a hill and unable to cross the train tracks when the train struck his truck, according to Miletich.

“The (train) engineer said, Matt had stopped on the gravel road,” Miletich said. “It’s a hill, goes up, it’s a real quick hill that goes up to the railroad tracks. He had stopped, then tried to get across it in time. The train was going almost 50 miles-per-hour.

“When you’re out in the country, there’s no cross guards, there’s no lights.”

