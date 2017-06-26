Matt Hughes Update: ‘Improving’ But ‘Long Road Ahead’

By
Dana Becker
-
Matt Hughes
Image Credit: Getty Images

Beth Hughes Ulrici, the sister of former UFC champion Matt Hughes, posted an update on the condition of the fallen fighter.

“He is improving and continues to show us his heart and determination each day,” she posted on Facebook. “He has a long road ahead of him and your continued thoughts and prayers will help him with the journey.

“Matt has always been a fighter; but he is now in the biggest fight of his life. We know he will continue to improve with God’s Grace and Mercy.”

Hughes, 43 years old, was involved in a truck-train accident on June 16 in Illinois. His truck went over the tracks and was struck by the train. Hughes was airlifted to a hospital where he has remained since.

Previous reports stated that Hughes has no broken bones or internal injuries, but his response to family and friends has been “minimal.”

The incident remains under investigation.

