Matt Hume Talks The Importance of Johnson’s Record-Breaking Title Defense

Demetrious Johnson’s longtime coach recognizes the importance of a record-breaking feat.

This Saturday night (Sept. 9), Johnson will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Ray Borg. The title fight will headline UFC 215. If Johnson successfully retains his title, he’ll break Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive title defense wins in UFC history.

Matt Hume recently spoke to MMAJunkie.com and talked about the importance of breaking the record:

“It’s a big one. It’s huge. It’s the biggest thing in combat sports right now, the 11th straight consecutive title defense. It breaks Anderson Silva’s record, which he’s tied with right now. We have to just think about it as another fight. We can’t change. We’ve been successful for 10 in a row, and we’re going to do the same thing in this one. After, we’ll reflect on the magnitude of what happens.”