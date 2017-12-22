Matt Mitrione Calls Himself ‘Most Dangerous Heavyweight in The World’

Bellator has released a second promo video for the start of the heavyweight grand prix, with Matt Mitrione taking center stage.

Mitrione, who meets Roy Nelson in February in one of the quarterfinals, believes he is the most dangerous heavyweight fighter in the world.

The event begins with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson taking on Chael Sonnen next month at Bellator 192 from Los Angeles. That card also features Rory MacDonald challenging Douglas Lima for the welterweight title on Paramount Network (former Spike).

Along with those two fights, Frank Mir makes his promotional debut vs. Fedor Emelianenko and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader battles Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal.