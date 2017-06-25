Matt Mitrione: ‘I do Think I’m The Best Heavyweight in The World’

Matt Mitrione wouldn’t mind throwing down with reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic.

Last night (June 24), Mitrione took on Fedor Emelianenko inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout served as the co-main event of Bellator NYC. After a double knockdown, Mitrione finished “The Last Emperor.”

Flo Combat caught up with Mitrione after the bout. The man once known as “Meathead” said he’s willing to go head-to-head with Miocic:

“I do think I’m the best heavyweight in the world. Any given day, I am. And I’ll tell you what, I love [UFC heavyweight champion] Stipe [Miocic]. Stipe’s a great dude. I love Stipe. Stipe: Get down for the Ali Act. Let’s get this Ali Act passed so when I get this belt, you and I can have a unification fight. It’d be awesome, great money, let’s do this. Ali Act: You and me, Stipe.”

He then said a bout with newly signed Bellator heavyweight Roy Nelson isn’t in the cards for now. The two fought back in Dec. 2012 and Mitrione would rather not turn back the clock.

“I don’t want to fight Roy right now. At the press conference, I said this morning Bellator’s going to be leading the industry. Now it’s up to them to lead from the front and not chase from the back. Let’s see how they do it.”