Matt Mitrione on King Mo: ‘I’ll Shut That Motherf*cker up’

Matt Mitrione and Muhammed Lawal aren’t exactly pals.

Lawal will take on Ryan Bader this Saturday night (May 12) in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix match-up. The winner will move on to the semi-finals to take on Mitrione. The bout will serve as Bellator 199‘s main event.

“King Mo” fired a verbal shot at Mitrione after being called “too small” for the heavyweights. Lawal said Mitrione was due for an ass-whooping. Mitrione didn’t take “King Mo’s” words too kindly.

Mitirone took to MMA Junkie Radio to dish out a harsh response to Lawal:

“‘Mo’ needs to worry about Bader. ‘Mo’ is going to get the (expletive) kicked out of him by Bader. If he wants to (expletive) with me, tell ‘Mo’ to worry about his own ass. Tell ‘Mo’ to delete that stupid (expletive) grill out of his mouth so you can understand what he (expletive) says. If he wants to come by, I’ll shut that mother(expletive) up with an ass-whooping as soon as I see his (expletive) ass. (Expletive) him, (expletive) Roy Nelson and (expletive) that whole crew. Bader is going to whip his ass, so it’s not even a thought anyway. (Expletive) ‘Mo.’”

Bellator 199 will be held inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the co-main event, Jon Fitch will make his Bellator debut. He’ll go one-on-one with Paul Daley. This will be Daley’s ninth bout under the Bellator banner. The card is set to feature a heavyweight clash between Cheick Kongo and Javy Ayala. Lightweights Adam Piccolotti and Carrington Banks will share the cage as well as Aaron Pico and Lee Morrison.

Any chance “King Mo” advances to settle his beef with Matt Mitrione?