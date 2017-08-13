Matt Mitrione on Brock Lesnar: ‘He Would Never Fight me’

Matt Mitirone has some strong words for Brock Lesnar.

Much has been made over Jon Jones’ call-out of Lesnar last month. Jones defeated Daniel Cormier via third-round knockout to recapture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. After the bout, Jones challenged Lesnar to a “super fight.”

Bellator heavyweight Mitrione took to Barstool Sports Heartland to blast Lesnar (via Flo Combat):

“I would beat the f*cking breaks off Brock Lesnar. There is no question about this whatsoever. He would never fight me…never. He would fight Jon Jones because he would think he can take Jon Jones down. He would never fight me. I’ve been asking to fight Brock Lesnar since the day I went on The Ultimate Fighter.”