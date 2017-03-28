Matt Mitrione on Cause of Kidney Stones: ‘Probably Just Being Irresponsible’

Matt Mitrione will get another chance to take on Fedor Emelianenko.

The two heavyweights were supposed to meet last month at Bellator 172 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The bout didn’t take place due to Mitrione suffering from kidney stones. Both competitors were removed from the card.

At Bellator NYC inside Madison Square Garden, Emelianenko and Mitrione are set to go one-on-one on June 24. During today’s (March 28) press conference, Mitrione talked about the kidney stones that have since passed. He took responsibility for not taking care of his body years prior (via MMAJunkie.com):