Matt Mitrione on Cause of Kidney Stones: ‘Probably Just Being Irresponsible’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Matt Mitrione
Image Credit: Bellator MMA/Spike

Matt Mitrione will get another chance to take on Fedor Emelianenko.

The two heavyweights were supposed to meet last month at Bellator 172 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The bout didn’t take place due to Mitrione suffering from kidney stones. Both competitors were removed from the card.

At Bellator NYC inside Madison Square Garden, Emelianenko and Mitrione are set to go one-on-one on June 24. During today’s (March 28) press conference, Mitrione talked about the kidney stones that have since passed. He took responsibility for not taking care of his body years prior (via MMAJunkie.com):

“We don’t know what caused them. Initially, she said it was serial dehydration. But I don’t cut weight, so I don’t know what that would have been. Probably from my years when I was younger, hanging out, partying and drinking, going to practice still drunk or hungover, and then drinking again, when I was way too young. Probably just being irresponsible, and not having the cleanest diet. But obviously, having 24 stones, they’ve been there for a long time. I was just lucky enough not to pass them at the worst time ever in the history of ever, which this one did, and that’s what happened. But I feel great, other than that.”

