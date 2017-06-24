Matt Mitrione Survives Double Knockdown to KO Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC) couldn’t recover faster than Matt Mitrione (12-5) and had his lights put out as a result.

The two men looked to respect each other’s power. A leg kick was there for Emelianenko. They knocked each other down. Mitrione recovered first and put his opponent out. What an incredible moment.

After suffering a quick knockout loss, many will be calling for “The Last Emperor’s” retirement. As for Mitrione, he may very well be in line for a heavyweight title shot. After the fight, Mitrione mentioned Tim Hague’s Go Fund Me page in a kind gesture.

Final Result: Matt Mitrione def. Fedor Emelianenko via KO (Punches) – R1, 1:14