Matt Riddle: Dana White is The Biggest D*ckhead Ever

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Matt Riddle
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Matt Riddle still isn’t fond of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White.

Riddle is now red hot on the independent wrestling scene, but there was a time when he was a UFC fighter. He and White got into some heated arguments regarding Riddle’s marijuana use and he was released from the promotion.

Speaking with Metro, Riddle had some choice words for White:

“I’m so happy. After I was released I was trying to find fights in other companies, and one day I came to a conclusion. I couldn’t get any fights, but I thought wait, if I keep fighting, I’m just going to end up fighting back in UFC, so what was I doing? I was going to work hard just to end up back where I hated? And since I left there’s been the corporate takeover and the Reebok sponsorships and Dana White being the biggest d*ckhead ever.”

He went on talk about how unprofessional his former boss is.

“It’s true, I’ve said it before but he’s such an asshole man. I don’t know how someone can have that much money and be in the position of power and control… Well I guess that’s why. It’s unreal to me. On top of that, he runs a company with the world’s most dangerous men fighting in it. He runs a cage fighting company!”

