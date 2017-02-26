Matt Riddle: ‘I Don’t Think Dana White is a Good Person, He’s an A**hole’

Matt Riddle and Dana White aren’t likely to exchange Christmas cards at the end of 2017.

Riddle, who used to compete for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has made a splash on the independent wrestling scene. While Riddle seems to have moved on from professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, he hasn’t forgotten about his heated past with the UFC President.

In an interview with FloSlam, Riddle let loose on his feelings of White: