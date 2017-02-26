Matt Riddle: ‘I Don’t Think Dana White is a Good Person, He’s an A**hole’

Matt Riddle and Dana White aren’t likely to exchange Christmas cards at the end of 2017.
Riddle, who used to compete for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has made a splash on the independent wrestling scene. While Riddle seems to have moved on from professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, he hasn’t forgotten about his heated past with the UFC President.
In an interview with FloSlam, Riddle let loose on his feelings of White:
“You know, I get this question a lot and sometimes I’m like, ’Oh f*ck that dude Dana White.’ Because he is an a**hole. He was really cold-blooded towards me. And if you think about it, the situation I’m in, if you knew one of your employees had their third child and was still doing good work, but failed a drug test again, like maybe he needs health, you know? Maybe you can go another route with this right? But he went the route he did, called me a loser and did all that. I’m not the biggest fan of Mr. White. I don’t think he has good business ethics, I don’t think he does things properly, I don’t think he treats people properly. I think a lot of people would agree with me. I think that’s about it. I mean I could sit here and bad-mouth him all day, but at the end of the day I just don’t think he’s a good person.”