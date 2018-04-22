Matt Serra To Be Inducted Into The UFC Hall Of Fame

The UFC Hall Of Fame will grow by one this year, as one of MMA’s most colorful personalities and a former UFC World Champion takes his rightful place during an induction ceremony scheduled for UFC’s International Fight Week in July.

It was announced during the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee broadcast on FS1 on Saturday evening that former Ultimate Fighter winner and UFC Welterweight Champion Matt Serra will be inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame.

Serra, who hosts the UFC Unfiltered podcast with comedian Jim Norton every week, is a former winner of season four of The Ultimate Fighter and is most well-known as the fighter with possibly the biggest upset in UFC history, as he knocked out Georges “Rush” St-Pierre at UFC 69 in 2007 to become the UFC Welterweight Champion.

Matt “The Terror” Serra finished his professional MMA career with an 11-7 record, (7-7 in the UFC) and is now one of the leaders of the Serra-Longo fight team out of New York, which hosts notable UFC stars such as Chris Weidman, Al Iaquinta and Aljamain Sterling.

Serra will be inducted into the “Pioneer Wing” of the UFC Hall Of Fame during an induction ceremony scheduled as part of UFC’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas this July.

