Matthew Frincu Flattens Maycon Mendonca in LFA 11 Headliner

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Matthew Frincu
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Matthew Frincu (11-2) made a statement against Maycon Mendonca (6-2) tonight (May 5).

The stage was set for the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 11. Frincu and Mendonca went one-on-one inside the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. It was Frincu’s second bout under the LFA banner.

An inside leg kick from Mendonca found the mark. Frincu flattened Mendonca with a left hand. Some followup punches finished the fight. After the fight, Frincu called for a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “The Thunder From Down Under” is now on a four-fight winning streak.

Final Result: Matthew Frincu def. Maycon Mendonca via KO (Punches) – R1, 1:36

