Matthew Lopez is Eyeing Top 10 Bantamweights After UFC 212 Win

Matthew Lopez is coming off a first-round finish over Johnny Eduardo at UFC 212.

The victory has Lopez eyeing top 10 talent in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) bantamweight division. After his last victory, Lopez told MMAJunkie.com that he’ll take any fighter that’s ahead of him in the rankings:

“Anybody that’s in front of me. Top 10. I beat Eduardo, so I take his spot, right? Mitch Gagnon was No. 12 before he got hurt. I took his spot. So I think I’m No. 10 – nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one. That’s how it’s gonna go.”

Many fans and analysts criticized referee Mario Yamasaki for letting Lopez’s bout with Eduardo go on for too long. Lopez agrees with the critics.

“He probably let 10 more punches go. Eduardo made like a noise, like when you’re done, and that’s when he turned over to his belly. Yamasaki still let him take 10 more punches. I was like, dude, you’ve got to stop this fight. I think Yamasaki might have been a little biased.”