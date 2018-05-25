Mauro Ranallo Talks Importance of Showcasing His Bipolar Disorder

For Mauro Ranallo, his struggles are a blessing and a curse.

Ranallo is regarded as one of the best combat sports commentators of all time. From Pride FC to Strikeforce, Showtime Boxing, Bellator, Glory Kickboxing, and even WWE, Ranallo is considered to be the voice of many promotions. That doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and roses.

For years, Ranallo has suffered from bipolar disorder. Before he even reached his 20s, a close friend of Ranallo passed away. From there, things have spiraled out of control for Ranallo. His struggles are prominently featured in his “Bipolar Rock ’N Roller” documentary set to air tonight (May 25) at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Ranallo discussed the importance of showcasing his struggles:

“It’s a chance to do something that I think is unprecedented in terms of this kind of story, in terms of someone willing to showcase everything about my life and my struggle as it were. But because I’ve now achieved a certain platform with Showtime, WWE and Paramount Network, the time was right. It’s becoming more obvious that people are beginning to understand that, wow, we have to start doing something because people are dying really for no reason. That’s the case. Talking about it can save a life. If people actually understood that, we’d be in a better place than we are.”

Mauro Ranallo is a busy man and at the same time his documentary airs, he’ll be seen performing the play-by-play duties on the tape delay broadcast of Bellator 200. That card features a Bellator middleweight title bout between champion Rafael Carvalho and Gegard Mousasi. It is yet another title bout called by Ranallo, which adds to a seemingly endless list. MMANews.com has you covered with live results of Bellator 200 and the preliminary stream.