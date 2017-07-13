Mauro Ranallo & Jimmy Smith Get The Call For Bellator 181

Mauro Ranallo and Jimmy Smith are set to call Bellator 181 with a special guest.

Tomorrow night (July 14), Bellator 181 takes place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Headlining the card will be a catchweight clash between Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz.

Kendall Grove and John Slater will also do battle in a middleweight scrap. That bout will serve as the co-main event. Emily Ducote is set to face Jessica Middleton, while Joe Warran clashes with Steve Garcia.

Joining Ranallo and Smith for certain parts of the show will be Bellator heavyweight Matt Mitrione. MMAJunkie.com confirmed the news with Bellator officials.