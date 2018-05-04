Max Griffin vs. Curtis Millender Likely For UFC 226

A welterweight scrap between Max Griffin and Curtis Millender may take place at UFC 226.

Ariel Helwani recently said sources have informed him of the proposed match-up. While it isn’t official, the bout is expected to be finalized soon. If this comes to fruition, then it’ll be Millender’s second UFC bout. On the other hand, it would be Griffin’s fifth UFC outing.

Another intriguing fight is on the verge of being added to UFC 226 on July 7: Max Griffin vs. Curtis Millender is in the works for the card. Close to being finalized, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 4, 2018

In his last bout, Griffin earned the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts career. He defeated Mike Perry via unanimous decision. Griffin was simply too fast for Perry and was able to outstrike him.

As for Millender, he made quite the statement in his UFC debut. He finished former title challenger Thiago Alves via second-round knockout. While many argue that Alves is past his prime, the performance left little doubt that Millender belongs inside the Octagon.

UFC 226 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is set to be held on July 7. In the headliner, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his title against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier.

The co-main event also features a title bout. Featherweight kingpin Max Holloway will put his gold on the line against Brian Ortega. Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will also throw leather. Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa has been re-booked for UFC 226 as well. A welterweight contest that is almost guaranteed to deliver is also making its way to the card. Mike Perry and Yancy Medeiros will share the Octagon.

