Max Griffin on UFC Orlando Opponent Mike Perry: ‘He’s a Clown to me’

Max Griffin doesn’t have many kind words to say to Mike Perry.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 24), Griffin will clash with Perry. The bout takes place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The welterweight tilt will be featured on the main card of UFC Orlando. It’ll air live on the big FOX network.

As is the case with all of Perry’s fights, many are expecting some heavy leather to be thrown. While Griffin comes in as the sizable underdog, he isn’t paying attention to the odds. In fact, he believes he’ll have Perry eating crow when the fight is over.

Speaking to the media, Griffin revealed he isn’t too fond of his opponent (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s fake, man. I’m going to beat him up. He has confidence issues. He tries to act all tough – he’s not even from Orlando … He’s from Michigan or something. He’s a clown to me. He respects the power. He can act like I’m nothing. But he’s going to look pretty stupid losing to a guy that’s nothing.”

UFC Orlando will be headlined by a featherweight match-up between Josh Emmett and Jeremy Stephens. Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage.

