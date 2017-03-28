Max Holloway: Jose Aldo Needs to Get His Alternative Facts Straight

When the UFC offered Max Holloway a chance to fight Jose Aldo following his interim-title victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 206, there was only going to be one answer.

UFC 208 was the event where Holloway would have the opportunity to unify the division, but an ankle injury picked up against Pettis put rest to that ambition. With the fight rescheduled for UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Holloway is looking to prove that Aldo was right, in his word, to avoid him (via Fox Sports):

“The fight is happening June 3 cause Mr Aldo didn’t want to show up at [UFC] 205 because he was kicking and crying and complaining to the UFC that he wanted to fight the one guy that everybody is trying to chase and everybody knows who that guy is,” Holloway said referencing Conor McGregor. “He was trying to chase that fight and he already had a fight.

Holloway also blasted Aldo for dragging the fight out, accusing the featherweight champion of employing delaying tactics:

“I thought your champion was willing to fight whoever, whenever and go out there and put on a show? The fight could have happened way before now. He had the opportunity to fight me at [UFC] 206 but do a little research before coming at me. This is what Jose Aldo said and I quote ‘I don’t want to fight no one except for Conor [mcgregor] and if I was to fight someone, I would fight Anthony Pettis because I believe Anthony Pettis is an easier fight and he’s a bigger draw than Max Holloway’. That’s what your champion has been saying. I thought your champion was willing to fight whoever, whenever and go out there and put on a show. Old boy didn’t show.”

Holloway confirmed that Dana White arranged a part in the movie “Den of Thieves”, as he was carrying his injury and Aldo was looking for a lightweight bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov: