Max Holloway and Jon Stewart Face-off To The Delight of Armed Forces

UFC featherweight champion, Max Holloway, has been participating in a recent USO tour to entertain the men and women of the United States Armed Forces. Paige VanZant and former host of the Daily Show, Jon Stewart, have also been on the tour.

At a stop on the tour yesterday, Holloway ended up going face-to-face with Stewart in an encounter neither man will soon forget. The USO decided to Tweet out footage of this epic encounter between two high-caliber athletes in their physical prime.

Perhaps sensing either Holloway would hit him low or to hide his Dad-bod belly, Stewart hiked up his fight gear over his stomach. This, no doubt, intimated Holloway who was shown backing up as the comedian pressed forward.

What’s Next For Max Holloway?

As Jon Stewart is most likely unable to pass a USADA test, Holloway will look to defend his title against Brian Ortega, next. The bout is scheduled as the co-main event for UFC 226 on July 7th, 2018 from Las Vegas.

Already booked for the mega-card is Daniel Cormier challenging Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship and a heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.

Most recently, Holloway was removed from a last-minute bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Holloway had taken the fight on short notice after Tony Ferguson was forced to withdraw due to injury. Unfortunately, Holloway had a lot of weight to cut. The athletic commission decided he was not in good enough health during his weight-cut to be cleared for the fight.

Holloway spoke to Hawaii News Now about the experience.

“When they called it, the fighter in me wanted to fight no matter what,” the champion said. “When I first got there, the first week, commission was with me the whole way, through the whole weight cut. I was doing the weight cut, every day they came to check in on me in the room.

“The weight cut day I was cutting weight, they checked on me earlier that night. I went to sleep, they came check me early in the morning, right before weigh-ins. I had a couple more to go and they called it.”