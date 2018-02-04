Max Holloway Breaks Silence On UFC 222 Withdrawal

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has released a statement on withdrawing from his title defense at an upcoming UFC pay-per-view event.

The news broke on Saturday (Feb. 3, 2018) afternoon and as a result, it crushed the MMA community, to say the least. This was a highly anticipated bout that many fight fans were looking forward too.

A reported surfaced online stating that featherweight champion would be unable to make his scheduled title defense against Frankie Edgar at UFC 222. As for the reason, it’s because of a leg injury that the champion suffered.

This led to Holloway taking to his official Twitter account to address the news. In the statement, he noted that hopes to reschedule the fight with Edgar as soon as possible.

Holloway wrote the following:

This is the second time that Holloway and Edgar have been booked to fight, with their first meeting at UFC 218 last December being canceled by an Edgar injury. Since making his UFC debut in February 2012, the 26-year-old Holloway had never withdrawn from a bout prior to this incident.

“I asked the docs if we could cut off my leg then ask the commission if I could fight handicapped. They told me at the end of the day it is what it is… Had dozens of family from Hawaii coming up for this one… I know it sucks but hang in there. We’re going to reschedule asap.

I know it sucks but don’t give up on the sport. Card changes have always been part of it. Changes are opportunities for other fighters to get their shot. Surprises are what make this sport unique. Hang on and I’ll find you at the next one.

My momma always said MMA cards are like a box of chocolate. You never know what you’re gonna get. I know some surprises suck. But some are good. Stay with me so you don’t miss the good ones brother.”

UFC 222 is set to take place on March 3, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

