Max Holloway: Conor McGregor Has a Win Over me When we Were Kids

Max Holloway doesn’t take too kindly to Conor McGregor’s social media jab.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 2), Holloway successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title against Jose Aldo. “Blessed” earned a third-round TKO victory in the main event of UFC 218.

After the bout, Holloway told the media that McGregor doesn’t want a rematch with him because he’s too busy hoping for a mixed martial arts bout with Paulie Malignaggi. McGregor responded by taking a jab on Twitter:

I miss those sunglasses. pic.twitter.com/0fa7U9dM4Y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 3, 2017

Holloway didn’t waste time firing his own shot:

Miss the sunglasses? I bet you also miss 2015 brother. Retired fighters love the past. pic.twitter.com/UWGnJG2KEe — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 3, 2017

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Holloway said he fought hard to restore order in the featherweight division:

“You know, it’s funny. The guy’s funny, I couldn’t help but laugh. I’m on his mind apparently. Like I said, I told you guys, I’m a champion and we just brought order back to the division. I’m trying to think of our division and respect all the other fighters. It took me 10 fights to get the damn interim title shot and then 11 to get an undisputed shot. It’s my duty to make sure everything runs smoothly. I gotta respect our sport, my division and the guys that are fighting in it. That’s what I gotta do. At the end of the day, this guy is gonna keep yapping.”

He went on to say that McGregor’s win against him came at a time where they both were developing fighters.

“This guy has got a win over me when we were kids in a Fight Night show — I think the main event was (Chael) Sonnen and (Mauricio) “Shogun” Rua. I don’t know if the two of them are in the UFC anymore. You know me and him made 12K that night and I think he’s happy to hold onto that. That’s the kind of person he is.”