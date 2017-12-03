Max Holloway: Conor McGregor is Talking About Fighting Paulie Malignaggi in MMA

Max Holloway isn’t focused on a rematch with Conor McGregor down the road.

Holloway successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight against Jose Aldo last night (Dec. 2). Like their first encounter, Holloway scored a third-round TKO victory. This is the first time the featherweight title had been defended since Dec. 2015. Holloway became the first man since Oct. 2014 to successfully retain.

During the post-fight press conference, Holloway said he’s not looking at a rematch with McGregor because the “Notorious” one is interested in freak show fights (via Bloody Elbow):

“If the Conor fight don’t happen, it’s not on my side, I’ll tell you guys like right now. It’s on their team. Their team talk about me all the time. That I’m the best guy in the world, this and that — but right now, really think about this. Conor is talking about Paulie Malignaggi… in MMA. Let that sink in.”