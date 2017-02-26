Max Holloway: ‘Conor McGregor Knows Who His Toughest Fight is at 145 Pounds’

Max Holloway is down to fight Conor McGregor again, but he won’t lose sleep if he never gets a rematch.

Holloway is on a 10-fight winning streak. “Blessed” has beaten the likes of Cub Swanson, Charles Oliveira, Jeremy Stephens, and Ricardo Lamas. His last victory was a TKO finish over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis. Holloway captured the interim featherweight title with the win.

The last loss Holloway suffered was at the hands of McGregor back in Aug. 2013. “Blessed” was on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and he said he isn’t interested in begging for a rematch:

“Everyone knows who the money fight is and everyone is begging for it. But at the end of the day, Conor’s going to fight who he wants to fight. So I’m not going to beg for that fight. It’s just one more guy on their knees. I’m going to get my own damn money fight, and if Conor wants to fight, then let’s fight. We’ll see. Everyone says, ‘oh, he’s too big, can’t make the weight.’ I think he’ll make the weight. If he really wanted to come down, we’ll really see what happens. At the end of the day, we’re professional athletes and we know how our body answers to stuff we do, and if we really wanted to do something, he’s made the weight before. If he really wanted to, he could come back down for sure.”

With that said, Holloway said “Notorious” would be in for his toughest challenge at featherweight if he decided to move back down.