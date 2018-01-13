Max Holloway Explains why he Wants to Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is more than open to a fight with lightweight star Khabib Nurmagomedov at some point. “Blessed” will square off first against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, however, before any plans to move up to lightweight can be forged.

The Hawaiian had an incredible 2016, beating Jose Aldo to earn the UFC featherweight championship before overwhelming him once more to prove his worth as the best 145-pounder on the planet.

Holloway has embarked on an incredible 12-fight win streak since losing to Conor McGregor in 2013. Of the two losses he has on his record, both have come by way of decision, meaning that he has never been stopped in his pro career. With 22 fights and 20 wins under his belt, “Blessed” is aiming for even bigger and better things at the age of just 26.

I think Khabib is a beast and that’s the kind of guys you want to fight to cement your legacy. He’s over here making all the greats, all the top guys look average and I want to fight him,” Holloway told TMZ. People keep telling me, ‘he’s gonna smash you and this and that,’ I’ve heard this before. I have nothing but respect for the guy but at the end of the day if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“He’s considered one of the best so if we get matched up, we get matched up. 144 pounds, 155 pounds, it doesn’t matter to me, I’m a fighter. I’ll fight you, you know? Him saying he’ll fight [Conor McGregor] for free and stuff – cool for him, but I’m over here trying to make a living,” Holloway added. I got a son, college is expensive here in the States and I gotta make sure he’s okay. If my son becomes a fighter, then that’s cool, but I want him to be a doctor. He’s got to take care of my ass after all these wars I go through.”