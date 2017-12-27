Max Holloway: ‘I Get to Show That 2017 Wasn’t a Fluke’

Max Holloway wants to prove that he’s the real deal for years to come.

This year saw Holloway obtain the most success he’s ever earned in his professional mixed martial arts career. Back in June, he finished Jose Aldo in the third round to become the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. Earlier this month, he fought Aldo again in a title rematch. The result was not much different.

Those accomplishments aren’t enough for “Blessed.” Holloway told MMAJunkie.com that he won’t rest until he shows the world that he’s not a flash in the pan:

“(My goal for 2018 is) two or three title defense and two or three times of putting the hammer down and letting everyone know that I’m here to stay for a long time. ‘The Blessed Era’ is in full effect. There’s a lot of new contenders rising. I’m excited about the future. It’s about proving my worth now. I get to show that 2017 wasn’t a fluke.”