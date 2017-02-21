Max Holloway: ‘I Wouldn’t be Surprised if Jose Aldo Tries to Wrestle Against me’

Max Holloway isn’t counting on Jose Aldo to stand with him for five rounds.

“Blessed” is the current interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. He will battle 145-pound champion Aldo in a unification bout on June 3 inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Holloway appeared as a guest on this week’s edition of MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com). When it comes to a stand-up war, Holloway isn’t holding his breath: