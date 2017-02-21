Max Holloway: ‘I Wouldn’t be Surprised if Jose Aldo Tries to Wrestle Against me’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Max Holloway
Image Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridley

Max Holloway isn’t counting on Jose Aldo to stand with him for five rounds.

“Blessed” is the current interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. He will battle 145-pound champion Aldo in a unification bout on June 3 inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Holloway appeared as a guest on this week’s edition of MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com). When it comes to a stand-up war, Holloway isn’t holding his breath:

“There’s no surprise what Max wants to do, what I want to do. I go in there I strike, I strike, and I strike some more. Every time I fight a striker, everyone always says Max’s striking is not as good as this guy’s striking. When I fought Anthony Pettis, the same thing with Cub, and whatever. I tell you guys now, I’ve been making these strikers turn into wrestlers for a while now, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Jose tries to do this against me come June 3rd. I’m going to go in there and do what we do best. I got some of the best coaches in the world, some of the best game plans. Every single damn fight, you see me raise the level, and that’s what I am going to do, raise the bar against Jose and you guys will find out. It’s going to be fun, (we) got some secrets up our sleeve I cant tell, but tune in to the pay-per-view (PPV) June 3rd, you guys are going to watch something amazing.”

