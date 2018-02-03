Max Holloway Injured, UFC 222 Title Bout With Frankie Edgar is Off

Max Holloway will not be defending his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title on March 3.

Holloway was scheduled to put his 145-pound gold on the line against Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 222. The action was to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Those plans have now been scrapped.

ESPN is reporting that Holloway suffered an injury and will be unable to compete at UFC 222. There is no word on if a replacement opponent search is underway for Edgar or if the promotion is looking for a new main event altogether.

In his last outing, Holloway successfully defended his featherweight gold against Jose Aldo in a rematch. Like their first encounter, “Blessed” earned a third-round TKO win. It was his first title defense.

As for Edgar, he hasn’t competed since May 2017. He decimated Yair Rodriguez on his way to a TKO victory. “The Answer” has only suffered defeat to Aldo since making the move to featherweight. He has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings.

