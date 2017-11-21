Max Holloway Isn’t Buying Jose Aldo’s Claims of Being More Motivated

Max Holloway doesn’t believe Jose Aldo when he says he has more motivation for their title rematch.

Back in June, Holloway and Aldo did battle in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title unification bout. That match-up took place in Aldo’s home country Brazil. “Blessed” become the undisputed 145-pound king with a third-round TKO victory.

During a recent conference call, Aldo said he feels more motivated going into the championship rematch than he did for their first encounter. Holloway questions that claim (via MMAFighting.com):

“This guy is talking about motivation, how motivated he is for the belt. I have no idea when people talk motivation. This guy was fighting at his hometown as the champion, and for him to be saying motivation, now he feels way more motivated, fighting for your country and fighting in front of your people, for your belt, is not enough motivation? What’s going on?”