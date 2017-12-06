Max Holloway: It’s Great to Restore Order in The Featherweight Division

Max Holloway is happy to take the role of the reigning, defending featherweight kingpin.

Last Saturday night (Dec. 2), Holloway defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight gold against Jose Aldo in a rematch from their June encounter. Like their first bout, Holloway walked off with gold and he did so via third-round TKO.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Holloway said he’s glad that the hierarchy at featherweight is clear:

“It’s great to restore order back into the division. This is what kings do. Kings defend their thrones, and I’m glad I was able to defend mine.”

He then admitted he had to be at his best to make lightening strike twice against Aldo.

“Before the fight, they released an article on (Aldo) talking about his motivation for the fight, and the motivation was his daughter. The daughter watched the last fight and so on, and he didn’t want to leave the bitter taste of that last fight in is daughter’s mouth. When I read that, I knew I was getting the best Jose Aldo. He was motivated.”