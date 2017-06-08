Max Holloway: ‘Let’s Get Some Big Checks Signed’

Max Holloway is seeing the dollar signs after capturing the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title.

Holloway is coming off a third-round finish of former 145-pound kingpin Jose Aldo. “Blessed” earned a TKO victory in enemy territory and is now eyeing a title defense in Hawaii.

Another thing Holloway is looking for is a fat check. During a recent appearance on the Fight Society podcast, Holloway laid out his planned meeting with UFC President Dana White (via FOX Sports):

“I said it before, I’m going to say it again — I never dodged a fight in my life. I never picked a fight in my life. I always fight. I ain’t going nowhere. Let me sit down with my management, let me sit down with Dana, let’s have this good old meeting. Let’s get some big checks signed and then let’s get it done.”

Holloway is confident that he’ll get what he wants as he’s had positive sitdowns with White in the past.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to sit down, we’re going to talk and I know we’re going to come to a conclusion. Dana White is a man of his word so we’ll see what happens.”