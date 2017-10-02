Max Holloway: ‘Lightweight is Not Out of The Question’

Don’t rule out seeing Max Holloway in the lightweight division in the future.

Holloway is the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. He’s riding an 11-fight winning streak. Holloway hasn’t suffered a loss since Aug. 2013. The man who beat him was Conor McGregor.

“Blessed” told Flo Combat that a run at lightweight could come to fruition in the future:

“Everybody keeps talking about 145, he’s not going to come back to 145, this and that. The whole UFC, even you I heard talking about us fighting at 155. It’s not that far off. I’m turning 26, I’m growing, so if that fight happens it’s probably at 55. Don’t forget your boy is Hawaiian and Samoan, I love to eat. Lightweight is not out of the question.”