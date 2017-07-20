Max Holloway’s Manager Says Negotiations Underway For New UFC Deal

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Max Holloway
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Max Holloway is looking to get a bump in pay and talks have begun to make that happen.

Holloway is the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. He starched Jose Aldo in their title unification bout last month. The date of his first title defense is unknown.

He may, however, know who he’s facing. UFC President Dana White said the promotion was looking into Frankie Edgar as the next 145-pound challenger. Holloway’s manager Brian Butler confirmed to MMAJunkie.com that “The Answer” is likely next:

“We are in negotiations right now with Max and getting a new deal in place, and once that’s in place, we’ll be ready to commit. It’s looking like it’s probably going to be Frankie.”

“Blessed” is no stranger to asking for bigger paydays, but he feels he’s truly earned it this time.

“We didn’t get quite what we wanted then, but we kind of met in the middle. Dana’s like, ‘Listen, guys, if Max goes out there and does his thing and wins the belt, we’ll be sitting back here at brunch having this meeting again, and we’re not going to fight this contract.’ So Max did everything he did, and I think he did it in stellar (fashion).”

