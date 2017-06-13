Max Holloway Not Backing Down From Edgar or Swanson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway is down to defend his title against anyone, that includes Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson.

Both Edgar and Swanson have been pleading their case to be next in line for a shot at Holloway’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight gold. “Blessed” has heard both men make their arguments and feels ready for either of them (via FOX Sports):

“If I didn’t fight you, get ready. Cause what you’re seeing is not what you’re getting. Everybody looking from the outside into the cage, they think they can do this, this and this. When they step in there it’s a different thing with me. So if I didn’t fight you yet, make sure you cover all your bases cause I’m coming.”

He then turned his attention to Swanson, who he’s defeated once before, and said he can step up if he wants to as well.

“And if I did fight you already, like I told [Cub Swanson] when he was interviewing me after my fight — you’re going to get it again. Get ready to get it again.”

