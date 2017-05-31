Max Holloway Not Revealing Secrets Before UFC 212 Championship Match

Interim UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has watched past Jose Aldo fights.

That means seeing the devastation that Aldo can do to his opponents in terms of vicious leg kicks. The two meet Saturday night at UFC 212 from Brazil.

“It’s called pay-per-view. A magician never reveals his secrets,” he said during an interview on UFC Tonight. “Tune in. Don’t miss it. You’ll see history in the making. I said in December a star is going to be born. A new star is going to be born on June 3.”

While many bring in someone to replicate the style of an Aldo, “Blessed” didn’t take that approach. The Hawaiian has won each of his last 10 fights, including over the likes of Anthony pettis, Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson.

“Not really. Aldo is Aldo. You see what you get,” Holloway said. “Everyone is different, watching from the outside. When we get in the Octagon and the doors shut, it’s a different story. I can’t wait to get in there and mix it up and see how he feels in there.”