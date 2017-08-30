Max Holloway Offers McGregor an ‘Asswhipping’ at Featherweight

Max Holloway has no problem getting a second crack at Conor McGregor.

To find Holloway’s last defeat, you’ll have to go back to Aug. 2013. “Blessed” dropped a unanimous decision to McGregor. Since then, McGregor became a two-division champion, while Holloway went on an 11-fight winning streak and captured featherweight gold.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Holloway said McGregor isn’t the true 145-pound champion that he claims he is:

“No, because that means he’d have to fight my ass. If you want an asswhipping at 145, come on down. Everybody can get it. I’m here, I want to fight everyone. Being a champion now, I get to hang out with champions inside the organization, I get to be around other champions that are not even in our sport, and the mindset is different. It’s hard to go out there and protect something that you earned. I worked hard, I got this belt, I earned it.”

He then explained why it’s easier for someone like McGregor to find motivation as opposed to someone who has to keep earning respect.

“And it’s hard to find the motivation to be like, ‘I gotta keep earning this, and keep earning it, and keep earning it.’ It’s super easy to do what Conor does. He earned something then he looks over the fence, he looks for something new, and it’s very easy to be motivated for something new. If somebody told me you can go do boxing, it’s going to be way easier to get out of bed like, ‘Oh yeah, I get to try something new.’”