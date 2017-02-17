Max Holloway on Conor McGregor Rematch: ‘I Ain’t Chasing Nobody’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Max Holloway
Image Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridley

Max Holloway doesn’t plan on begging for “big money fights.”

The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim featherweight title holder is set to compete in a unification bout against champion Jose Aldo. The two will throw leather at UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

While the UFC’s featherweight division looks to move on from lightweight champion Conor McGregor, questions regarding the “ghost” of “Notorious” still loom. Many are questioning if the 145-pound division can shake things up without the UFC’s top needle-mover.

“Blessed” recently appeared on Submission Radio (via MMAFighting.com). Holloway insisted that unlike other fighters, he isn’t chasing McGregor:

“It’s crazy. I thought we were all men here, but they’re trying to chase [Conor McGregor] around, trying to get this and that. It is what it is. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. I ain’t chasing nobody. I’m gonna make my damn self my own money fight. I was kind of irritated that I might have to be out a little longer, that’s why I got the movie so I’m fine with it, but at the end of the day, it’s just kind of mind boggling. I was just mind blown. If that’s what [Aldo] wanted to do, that’s what he wanted to do, but I’m gonna get ready and focus on 145 [pounds] at the moment. If opportunities present itself, I’m gonna take it, but I’m not gonna go out there and start begging like half these guys out there.”

Holloway’s last lost was against McGregor back in August 2013. “Notorious” won the fight by unanimous decision. “Blessed” has gone on a 10-fight winning streak since the defeat. Holloway’s resume has been nothing short of impressive.

He’s beaten Cub Swanson, Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas, and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis to capture interim gold.

