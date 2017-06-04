Max Holloway on First Title Defense: ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii’

Max Holloway certainly isn’t opposed to making his first title defense in Hawaii.

“Blessed” walked into the Jeunesse Arena as the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder and walked out as the undisputed champion. He did so in hostile territory, but the Brazilian crowd showed respect for the new 145-pound ruler.

Now that he rules the roost at featherweight, Holloway is looking to make his first title defense in his home of Hawaii. He told the media that they’d enjoy their time there at the UFC 212 post-fight press conference:

“I’ve got to have that meeting. If they want to do it, let’s do it in Hawaii. I know a place. A stadium. It’s very nice. The weather is warmer than here. The beach water is not cold. We have this thing called shaved ice you’d love.”

As far as his win over Aldo goes, Holloway is seeing the dollar signs now that he’s emerged as an elite fighter.

“I don’t want money fights. We had a meeting before. He (Dana White) said this is big-game hunting. The bigger the game you bring to the table, the bigger the paychecks you get. And I think Aldo is a silverback gorilla. Now, I want my paycheck.”