Max Holloway on Jose Aldo & Frankie Edgar: ‘They’re Still Animals’

Max Holloway isn’t doubting resurgences from Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar.

Holloway was originally scheduled to meet Edgar twice. Edgar was injured ahead of the first booking, while Holloway went down with his own injury for the rescheduled title bout. Edgar took a bout with Brian Ortega at UFC 222 and was knocked out in the opening frame.

This now sets the stage for Holloway vs. Ortega in the near future. “Blessed” captured featherweight gold when he TKO’d Aldo back in June 2017. In their December rematch, Holloway once again scored a TKO victory to successfully defend his 145-pound gold.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Holloway said too many people are sleeping on Aldo and Edgar:

“Me and Frankie still got unfinished business. Everyone is talking about Frankie and Aldo like they’re two dead guys. They say, ‘Too washed up.’ They’re still animals. They’ve been at the top of the heap. They’ve been top-five, top-three in any division they were in, forever. People keep talking about how these guys are old; we’ll see. You can’t speak on it yet. It’s a couple losses. It’s MMA. You get caught.”

Before Aldo’s first bout with Holloway, he had only lost inside the Octagon to Conor McGregor. UFC 222 marked the first event where Edgar had been stopped. All of his previous losses were via decision.

