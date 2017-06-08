Max Holloway on Title Win: ‘Everything Comes Full Circle’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Max Holloway
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Max Holloway is the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder and it’s something he saw coming for a long time.

“Blessed” took the title from Jose Aldo in the third round of their UFC 212 clash. The stand-up, followed by relentless ground-and-pound is what sealed the deal.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Holloway said he’s always believed in himself:

“Everything comes full circle, man. I love having the belt and all the things that come with the belt. I told these guys and everyone else before this fight–hell before the Anthony Pettis fight–to get on team ‘Blessed’ when it’s on ground level. I told all the sponsors and people to get in when things are on ground level because in a couple of fights things are going to skyrocket and they are going to be paying a lot more than if they’d just listened to begin with.”

Holloway admits that it’s fun to see the initial doubters flock to him now.

“There were some people who listened and got in at ground level but now it’s time to pay the man. There were people and sponsors I reached out to many fights ago who didn’t believe and didn’t do anything but everything comes full circle and here they are now. That’s cool and all, but they could have gotten in early and received all the loyalty that would have come along with it.”

