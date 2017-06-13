Max Holloway on UFC 212 Win: ‘It’s Just Time For a New Era’

Max Holloway feels he has ushered in a new era in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) featherweight division.

Holloway captured the undisputed 145-pound gold at UFC 212 earlier this month. “Blessed” defeated Jose Aldo via third-round TKO. He is now on an 11-fight wining streak.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Holloway said it’s simply time for a new era at featherweight:

“I already knew our game plan was gonna work. There’s enough tape. Aldo, he’s one of the greatest ever, but it’s just time for a new era. It’s time for the new wave of guys, us young guys are coming up and we’re proving it. We’re showing to the world that we’re here to stay, we’re taking forever. MMA is forever evolving. You either evolve with the sport or you get left behind. I’m trying to lead the back. I’m trying to sprint.”