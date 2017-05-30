Max Holloway: ‘People Keep Saying I’m The Future, But I’m The Present’

Max Holloway
When people say Max Holloway is the future, he doesn’t agree because he feels he’s already arrived.

The interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder will engage in a unification bout with champion Jose Aldo on June 3. The two are set to meet inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In an interview with Flo Combat, “Blessed” said he’s ready to begin a new era at 145 pounds:

“People keep saying I’m the future and this and that but I’m the present, man. I’m here doing it and there’s no one doing it better right now, but I told everyone I’m going to keep knocking them off until I get to the top. That’s what I’ve done and I have one more step to go before a new era in this thing begins.”

Holloway doesn’t care who’s next in his path. He said he’s prepared to mow them down.

“I’ve said it again and again but I’m not racing through my division, I’m over here cleaning it out. If I haven’t fought you yet then get ready because it’s coming. Ain’t nobody getting out of this division without facing me. Anyone and everyone can get it. That’s a fact. I believe I’m the best in the world and I don’t run from nothing. Some champions feel different ways, but I’m ready to give it to anyone who wants it at anytime. That’s who I am.”

