Holloway and Northcutt Team up Against Houston Rockets’ Mascot

Max Holloway and Sage Northcutt formed a formidable tag-team partnership on Thursday night.

‘Blessed’ and ‘Super’ were guests of the Houston Rockets’ during their Thursday night broadcasted NBA game against Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets’ mascot [Clutch] felt the impact of dealing with the two, taking a beating in the process.

Both fighters are not exactly experiencing a parity in fortunes in the octagon. Holloway is looking forward to a featherweight title unification bout with Jose Aldo, while Northcutt has moved down to lightweight following humbling defeats at the hands of Bryan Barberena and Mickey Gall at welterweight.

Fight Night Houston will of course take place this weekend, with Denis Bermudez and ‘Korean Zombie’ facing off in the main event.

You can see watch the full clip above.