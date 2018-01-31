Max Holloway Says Move to Lightweight May Come Sooner Than Later

Max Holloway wouldn’t be surprised if he’s forced to move up to 155 pounds in a short period of time.

“Blessed” is scheduled to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title against Frankie Edgar on March 3. The title bout will headline UFC 222. It’ll take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holloway has made it clear that he won’t be a 145-pounder forever. He’s even gone as far as to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will be fighting for the lightweight title against Tony Ferguson on April 7. For Holloway, a change in weight class may need to happen soon.

He explained the situation on a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“If they change a few things around, I’m probably not going to be able to make 145, if it happens, it happens. If UFC keeps making new rules, I most definitely might have to step up. There ain’t no denying it.”

A New Beginning At 155 Pounds?

Don’t bother asking Holloway if he would mind the change.

“Everybody is talking about being champs and this and that. I’m a champion in my mindset. I’ve told you before, I’ve nothing but time on my side. Man, you might see me with two of these gold belts. Who knows? I’m trying to be a legend.”

