Max Holloway Says UFC 212 Bout Will be The Greatest Fight of His Life

Max Holloway intends on putting his best foot forward in June.
“Blessed,” who is the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder will meet reigning champion Jose Aldo in a unification bout. The two 145-pound stalwarts will do battle on June 3 inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 212.
Holloway hopes there isn’t anything that’ll cause the fight to unravel before the date of the event. He told Flo Combat that he’s ready to take over the featherweight division:
“This means everything to me. I said it and it went viral but business is business and business is booming right now. I speak life into these things and Kings do King stuff. I get the opportunity to go into his kingdom and take it over. That’s what I have to do. This guy is over here taking it personal, but it is what it is. He can take it whatever way he wants to, but at the end of the day he has to see me in there. I have confidence, and I’m oozing it right now. It flows through me and it’s everywhere in my life. I’m in a great place and you’re only as good as your last fight in this business, so I’m going make this next one at UFC 212 the greatest fight of my life so far. We have no concerns at all. We just want him to show up on June 3, because I’m going to be standing right there. He just needs to show up on that damn date and let’s do this thing.”