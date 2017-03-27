Max Holloway Says UFC 212 Bout Will be The Greatest Fight of His Life

Max Holloway intends on putting his best foot forward in June.

“Blessed,” who is the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder will meet reigning champion Jose Aldo in a unification bout. The two 145-pound stalwarts will do battle on June 3 inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 212.

Holloway hopes there isn’t anything that’ll cause the fight to unravel before the date of the event. He told Flo Combat that he’s ready to take over the featherweight division: