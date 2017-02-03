Max Holloway Signs On With “Den of Thieves” Starring Gerard Butler

Max Holloway still can’t seem to find “Jose Waldo” — but he has found a role in an upcoming action flick. Holloway, the UFC’s interim featherweight champion, is now attached to Den of Thieves starring Gerard Butler and 50 Cent. “Blessed” takes on the role of a bank robber in the movie. The film also features O’Shea Jackson Jr., son of rapper Ice Cube, who portrayed his father in last year’s Straight Outta Compton.

Filming on the project began January 30, so Holloway is something of a late addition to the cast. Directing is Christian Gudegast, best known for providing the screenplay to another Butler action flick, London Has Fallen. Gudegast is also credited for the screenplay to Den of Thieves.

Speaking to USA Today (via MMAJunkie), Holloway commented that “everyone loves a villain, so it’s time to be the bad guy” in regards to his acting debut.

As far as fighting is concerned, Holloway is still looking for a bout with featherweight champ Aldo, commenting that “I’m thinking of changing his name to Patrick, because he’s living under a rock somewhere.”